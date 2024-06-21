Big Match Added To Next Week’s WWE NXT, Updated Lineup

=The WWE NXT World Champion will be in action next week.

On Friday, WWE surfaced on social media and announced Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page for next Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Also scheduled for the June 25 episode of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA program at 8/7c is Heritage Cup Champion Tony D’Angelo defending against Nathan Frazer, a Tag Team Turmoil match with the winners earning an NXT Tag Team title shot at Heatwave, Sol Ruca vs. Arianna Grace, as well as Damon Kemp vs. Tavion Heights.

Make sure to join us here every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.

After the chaos that went down to end Tuesday's show, @_trickwilliams will go one-on-one with @ShawnSpears NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT! 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/tbnNAtOkxi — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 21, 2024

