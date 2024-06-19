Sabu: “WWE guys are actors and stuntmen”

Sabu says Finn Balor is a guy he’s always wanted to face in the ring. The ECW legend recently spoke with Conversations with The Wrestling Classic and named the Judgment Day member as someone he’d love to be able to work a match with. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On Balor: “I like Finn Balor. Before he came Finn Balor, I always wanted to wrestle him. Then, he became Finn Balor and I really wanted to wrestle him. I said to him, ‘Hey, man. Some day we gotta get together,’ and he was telling me, ‘Of course.’ But then, it never happened, because I got hurt.”

On Balor being better than WWE is letting him be: “WWE guys are actors and stuntmen. They’re not wrestlers anymore. They’re making him, a wrestler, be an actor, and a stuntman. I don’t blame him. He’s getting paid.”

