Notes on Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, McKenzie Mitchell, and Heath

– Former WWE personality McKenzie Mitchell set to interview Natalya

So many of you have asked “How can I listen outside of YouTube?!” Well, we’ve answered your questions with a simple answer – expansion in an audio experience!

Next Wednesday 6/26, THREADS with @NatbyNature will drop in podcast form FIRST with the original YouTube version 24… pic.twitter.com/hU78Y2aAZx

— McKenzie Mitchell (@mckenzienmitch) June 18, 2024