Notes on Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, McKenzie Mitchell, and Heath
– Former WWE personality McKenzie Mitchell set to interview Natalya
So many of you have asked “How can I listen outside of YouTube?!” Well, we’ve answered your questions with a simple answer – expansion in an audio experience!
Next Wednesday 6/26, THREADS with @NatbyNature will drop in podcast form FIRST with the original YouTube version 24… pic.twitter.com/hU78Y2aAZx
— McKenzie Mitchell (@mckenzienmitch) June 18, 2024
– After Drew McIntyre “quit” on raw tonight he’s officially deactivated all of his social media accounts.
– Jey Uso after Raw…
EXCLUSIVE: What did Jey Uso have to say about the ending to #WWERaw? pic.twitter.com/0EIMNdiLMA
— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2024
– Heath is headed to North Carolina…
@HEATHXXII has thrown out the challenge to @lehman_p and has decided to pull up to Waxhaw, NC this Friday at #CruelSummer2024 for a rematch! pic.twitter.com/vNg3O09C55
— Xtreme World Wrestling (@XwwOfficial) June 18, 2024