6/15/24 AEW Collision Viewership

The viewership numbers are in for the June 15th edition of AEW Collision on TNT.

According to Programming Insider and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, Collision drew 431,000 viewers and scored a 0.13 in the 18-49 demographic. This is up from the June 8th episode, which drew 388,000 viewers. The key demo number was the same as last week. The show took place from the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio and was attended by 2,617 fans.

Competing on Collision was top stars like Thunder Rosa, Christian Cage, The Acclaimed, Bang Bang Gang, House of Black, Kyle O’Reilly, and more.

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

