Title match set for TNA Slammiversary

Mustafa Ali defends the TNA X-Division Championship against Mike Bailey at TNA “Slammiversary” on 7/20 at the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

On Saturday, July 20, TNA Wrestling celebrates its 20th #TNASlammiversary LIVE on pay-per-view from the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada!

