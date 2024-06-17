Title match set for TNA Slammiversary

Jun 17, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Mustafa Ali defends the TNA X-Division Championship against Mike Bailey at TNA “Slammiversary” on 7/20 at the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

