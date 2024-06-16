JR on the possibility of Shane McMahon in AEW, Ric Flair’s interesting new ad (video)

– Jim Ross (via Grilling JR) on Shane McMahon possibly joining AEW:

“It’s so crazy it might work depending on how it was positioned and introduced. Shane called me the other day, he’s called me two or three times which I really appreciate. He’s always been sensitive in that respect, I know when Jan (Ross’ late wife) got in her wreck that killed her, he was one of the first individuals to contact me and all that….”

“That’s only a question Shane can answer, Shane and Tony Khan, how would that work creatively? Heck, who knows?! Might be great, in any event, would he come back in AEW for some reason, that all depends on Shane and what he wants to do.”

– Ric Flair’s new ad…

Ric Flair's new ad for Wooooo Energy is quite interesting… pic.twitter.com/O24949yA0C — WrestleZone (@WRESTLEZONEcom) June 13, 2024

