New Bunkhouse Battle Royal entrants for Jim Crockett Promotions event with “Ric Flair’s Last Match”
New participants and the promotions they are representing have been announced for the Bunkhouse Battle Royal at the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event during Starrcast V weekend.
It was previously announced that WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, James Storm, Crimson and Rickey Shane Page will work the match.
In an update, Ray will be representing ECW, while Storm is representing Impact Wrestling, Crimson representing the NWA, and Page representing PROGRESS.
The following names have also been announced – Kommander (AAA), Sinn Bodhi (FSW), Big Damo (PROGRESS), Crowbar (Black Label Pro) and Brian Myers (Impact). More names will be announced soon.
As noted, the winner of the match will receive a bronze cowboy boot and belt buckle, a tribute to the man who created the match – WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes.
The “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event will take place on Sunday, July 31 from the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN, during Starrcast V weekend. The three-hour event will air live on FITE TV and various bundles are offered for the events of the weekend. Below is the updated card:
Ric Flair’s Last Match
Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal (with Karen Jarrett)
Impact World Title Match
Jacob Fatu vs. Josh Alexander (c)
Impact Knockouts World Title Triple Threat
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Jordynne Grace (c)
Impact Wrestling Match
The Wolves (Davey Richards, Eddie Edwards) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley)
MLW Match
Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.
AAA Fatal 4 Way
Bandido vs. Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix
NJPW Match
Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita
Impact – MLW Interpromotional Match
The Briscoes vs. The Von Erichs
Legacy Match
Ricky Morton and Kerry Morton (with Ricky Morton, representing The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express) vs. Brian Pillman, Jr. and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson, representing The Four Horsemen)
Four Corners Independent Wrestling Dream Match
ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Alan “5” Angels vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Nick Wayne
Bunkhouse Battle Royal
Bully Ray (ECW), James Storm (Impact), Crimson (NWA), Rickey Shane Page (PROGRESS), Kommander (AAA), Sinn Bodhi (FSW), Big Damo (PROGRESS), Crowbar (Black Label Pro), Brian Myers (Impact), other participants TBA
Winner receives bronze boot and belt buckle.