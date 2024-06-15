WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland Results 6/15/24

The time has come for the latest international WWE premium live event.

WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland takes place today, Saturday, June 15, 2024, live from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow. Things get started with the Countdown To WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland pre-show, which streams live via the WWE Network and across WWE’s social and digital channels starting at 12/11c.

On tap for the second annual WWE Clash At The Castle PLE this afternoon at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland is an advertised five match card kicking off at 2/1c, with all five matches featuring championships on-the-line.

Damian Priest defends the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against hometown hero “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes puts his WWE Universal Championship on-the-line against AJ Styles in an “I Quit” match, Bayley’s WWE Women’s Championship is at stake when she meets another hometown hero in Piper Niven.

Also set for today’s highly-anticipated show is Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships will be up for grabs as Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair defend against Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler and the hometown duo of Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre, plus more.

Featured below are complete WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland results from Saturday, June 15, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the WWE Network from Noon EST. until 6pm EST.

WWE CLASH AT THE CASTLE: SCOTLAND RESULTS (6/15/2024)

The Countdown To WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland pre-show is now officially underway, as the stream is live on the WWE Network on Peacock, WWE’s YouTube channel, as well as the other WWE social and digital media channels.

A live shot of Glasgow is shown, settling inside the OVO Hydro where Michael Cole welcomes us to the pre-show for today’s premium live event in Scotland. Cole introduces his fellow pre-show panelists Big E. and Kevin Owens. They send things over to Jackie Redmond, who checks in from the backstage area.

The panelists begin running down the card for today’s big show. They send it back to Redmond for part one of her extensive sit-down interview with Drew McIntyre ahead of his WWE World Heavyweight Championship opportunity against Damian Priest of The Judgment Day.

After checking in with the panelists for their thoughts on part one of Redmond’s sit-down interview with McIntyre, they send it to Cathy Kelley, who is standing backstage live with Chad Gable and the Alpha Academy. Gable brushes off questions about Maxxine Dupri’s ankle injury and assures everyone that he’s got Alpha Academy in-line for today.

He then realizes Akira Tozawa isn’t with them, so they head off to look for him. The road to Gable vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Championship is shown in the form of an elaborate pre-match video package. Bayley is interviewed live backstage, and in a throwback moment, has some heel-style fun taunting Michael Cole.

Chelsea Green joins Cole, Big E. and Owens at the pre-show panel for some of her typical heel nonsense, as well as her thoughts on the WWE Women’s Championship match and how Piper Niven is going to beat Bayley to capture the title today in front of her hometown fans.

Green leaves to a rude send-off by Cole, and then a “Rowdy” Roddy Piper video package airs to show the ties to Scotland that the late, great WWE Hall of Fame legend had. Peter Rosenberg narrates the piece, which was really good, as is anything involved highlights of legendary “Hot Rod” moments.

The second part of Jackie Redmond’s sit-down, one-on-one interview with “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre is shown. When this wraps up, we return to the panelists, who set up some more pre-match video packages before ultimately wrapping up the two-hour long “Countdown To WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland” pre-show.

WWE Universal Championship (I Quit Match)

Cody Rhodes (C) vs. AJ Styles

From there, the “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature flashes across the screen again. We shoot to a live aerial shot of Glasgow, Scotland as Michael Cole welcomes us to the premium live event portion of today’s show. We see various talent arriving to the OVO Hydro as crowd reactions are heard in the background.

We then shoot to the elaborate cold open video package for today’s international PLE. When it wraps up, we return inside the OVO Hydro again as the crowd roars as we get ready for our opening contest. The new “You don’t want none!” theme song for AJ Styles hits and out comes “The Phenomenal” one for the scheduled “I Quit” match for the WWE Universal Championship.

As Styles settles inside the squared circle, the camera pans over to the commentary table for the first time today. Michael Cole introduces his co-commentary team for today’s show, which includes Corey Graves and Wade Barrett. Styles’ theme wraps up and the familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes’ entrance tune plays next.

The crowd in Glasgow goes bonkers as “The American Nightmare” emerges. Every single fan in the OVO Hydro knows every single word of the catchy theme song for the reigning and defending WWE Universal Champion, and they are all singing along with it as loud as they possibly can as the champ heads to the ring for his latest title defense.

When he reaches the ringside area, Rhodes hugs his mom, who made the trip overseas and is sitting front row for this special event. Rhodes’ music dies down and fades off, but the crowd continues singing even louder, in clear-to-hear fashion, every word of the popular tune. Samantha Irvin handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions and then the bell sounds to get this “I Quit” title tilt officially off-and-running.

The match official brings the champ and challenger to the middle of the ring for final pre-match instructions, the same way UFC does for their big fights. The fans start up a loud Cody Rhodes chant, but they sing the name like a lot of international crowds are known to do. “There’s only one Ricky Hatton!” feel to it. Styles jumps into the early offensive lead.

Now the Scottish crowd breaks out into a song of some kind that they all seem to know the words to, another international crowd regularity. Cody fights back and comes off the ropes with a big drop kick that sends Styles flying out to the floor. The ref gets the mic in Styles’ face to see if he quits. He does not. Cody goes under the ring for something, prompting a roar from the Glasgow crowd.

A “Table! Table! Table!” chant breaks out, and as expected, Cody obliges by pulling one out and setting it up. He then whips Styles knee-first into the steel ring steps. The ref checks in with Styles once more, and once again Styles refuses to quit yet. Cody throws AJ into the crowd, jumps up on top of the ringside barricade and tight-rope walks it before leaping and splashing onto Styles.

The two continue to make their way deep into the crowd as they trade shots along the way. They keep fighting and moving, and end up in the backstage area. Cody slams AJ’s face into the brick wall with authority. He yells at him to “say it!” Styles fights back as the two reach the familiar-looking Gorilla position area briefly, before passing through the curtain and fighting down the entrance aisle as fans start singing Cody’s name again.

Styles starts to fight back as the two re-enter the squared circle, and a loud “AJ sucks!” chant spreads throughout the OVO Hydro. Cody gets Styles in a figure-four leg lock and cranks back on it. The referee gets the mic and asks Styles if he quits, but of course, “The Phenomenal” one does not. Styles eventually makes it to the ropes and escapes the hold. Styles sells the leg as Cody goes back to work on him.

“The Phenomenal” one starts to take back over control of the offense, and busts open Cody in the process. With blood pouring out of Rhodes’ dome, the ref grabs the mic and asks if Rhodes quits. Rhodes says “Absolutely not!” Styles gets a belt and whips Cody with it before wrapping it around his throat and choking him. Styles drops down and puts an STF on a bloody Cody. The ref checks on Cody, who refuses to quit.

Although he refuses to quit, Styles continues to crank back harder and harder. The camera pans over to show Cody’s mom sitting in the front row looking nervous. Styles ends up choking Cody unconscious. He lets go of the hold and yells at the ref that he’s out. The ref points out to Styles that the match doesn’t end that way and he must get Cody to say the words, “I quit.”

The commentators point out that Styles would’ve won right there if this were a regular match. Styles heads out to the ringside area for some goodies. He comes back into the ring with a sack full of something and some handcuffs. He cuffs Cody’s hands behind his back. He gets a kendo stick and beats the living crap out of Cody while Cody is defenseless with his hands cuffed behind him. Cody still won’t quit.

Styles exits the ring and heads over to where Cody’s mother Michelle is sitting. He gets in her face, but she ends up slapping him. Styles turns around and angrily grabs a steel chair. He heads back in Michelle’s direction as Cole yells at him loudly from the commentary desk. Back inside the ring, AJ takes out his frustrations on Cody, blasting him repeatedly with the chair.

Cody won’t quit and actually starts to fight back with his hands still cuffed behind him. Cody bumps Styles off the top-rope, where he falls down and crashes through the table that was set up on the floor earlier. While Styles is down and out on the floor, Cody gets the keys and frees himself from the handcuffs that Styles put on him. Cody starts to fight back, hitting a Cody-Cutter off the middle rope.

He plays to the crowd, which goes absolutely insane. Cody picks up a lifeless Styles and connects with a Cross Rhodes. He stares at him and then looks around to the crowd, who chant “One More Time!” He hoists a lifeless Styles up and hits him with a second Cross Rhodes. Cody pans the crowd again and they chant the same thing, so he picks Styles up and hits a third one onto a steel chair.

Now we see Cody take the handcuffs and return the favor, cuffing Styles to the ring ropes. He grabs a steel chair and blasts the crap out of the defenseless Styles repeatedly with it. The ref asks Styles if he quits. Styles says, “I…screw you, Cody Rhodes!” The crowd boos and Cody stabs the steel chair into Styles’ bread basket. Cody heads out to the floor and picks up the top-half of the steel steps. He throws them into the ring. Cody heads back into the ring and hoists the massive steel steps over his head.

Styles, still cuffed to the ropes, sees this while frantically trying to get out of the cuffs, yells, “I Quit! I Quit!” Cody wins and retains the WWE Universal Championship. Afterwards, Cody looks over at his mom and then picks up the steel steps and bashes them down over Styles’ defenseless dome anyways. The crowd sings along with Cody’s theme as Samantha Irvin handles the official post match ring announcement. Your winner and still WWE Universal Champion, Cody Rhodes. Good opening match.

After Cody exits the ring, he stops and poses with the title half way up the entrance aisle. He heads the rest of the way up and stops and turns to pose with it one final time. This time, however, Solo Sikoa ends up appearing right next to Cody. Cody notices him and the two start brawling. The Bloodline attacks from behind and helps Solo beat Cody down until Randy Orton’s theme hits and he comes out with Kevin Owens to make the save. Owens, Orton and Rhodes stand tall to wrap up the post-match scene.

Winner and STILL WWE Universal Champion: Cody Rhodes

WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship

Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

A quick video airs to remind everyone that Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn are a hometown duo and then their theme hits to bring them out. The former NXT Women’s Tag-Team Champions emerge to a big pop from thousands of fellow Glasgow residents as they head to the ring for their big title opportunity. The theme for Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark hits next and out come the other challenges for this triple-threat tag-team title tilt.

The theme for Jade Cargill hits next and out comes one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions. Her music stops after her double biceps pose at the top of the stage. The catchy entrance tune for her partner, Bianca Belair, hits and out comes the other-half of the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions spinning her massive pony tail. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our second match of today’s international PLE.

