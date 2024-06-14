Notes on Natalya, Dwayne Johnson, and Shota Umino

– During his match with Rocky Romero at the AEW “Rampage” tapings last night, New Japan’s Shota Umino appeared to suffer some sort of injury.

Umino walked to the back under his own power after, but was said to be “in a considerable amount of pain”.

– Natalya posted:

– Dwayne Johnson provides an update on his elbow and says there is no extensive tissue damage; it was a ruptured bursa sac.

