Mercedes attending to her brother, Undertaker questions Khan’s AEW leadership, Mandy/Lacey photo

– Mercedes Mone revealed in her weekly newsletter that when she needed to attend to her ill brother, Tony Khan sent his personal jet to help get her there as quick as possible. Mercedes thanked Khan and thanked him for being a leader with a ‘family first’s motto.

– Speaking of Khan, Undertaker on his recent podcast discussed AEW needing to find a ‘true leader in the locker room’ and questioned Tony Khan’s ‘acumen to run a wrestling company’. Undertaker encourages competition, similar to the days of WCW and hopes Khan can ‘get it together’. Undertaker also remarked about WWE working with TNA saying, “…when they’re ready, we can pluck them out..”

Source: Six Feet Under Podcast

– Mandy Rose and the former Lacey Evans…

