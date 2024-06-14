6/14/24 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Matt Menard, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Des Moines, Iowa.

—

Match 1 – Singles Match

Toni Storm (w/Luther and Mariah May) vs. Alex Windsor

Windsor attacks Storm before the bell and delivers body shots in the corner. Windsor slams Storm into the next corner and delivers a right hand. Windsor backs away, but Storm drops her with a Thesz Press and a series of right hands. Storm delivers a series of standing hip attacks, and Windsor rolls to the apron. Storm delivers another hip attack to send her to the floor, and then clubs her across the back on the outside. Storm goes for a suplex, but Windsor counters with right hands. Storm comes back with an elbow strike, but Windsor slams her face-first onto the apron. Windsor slams Storm onto the apron again, and then delivers shots to her back on the floor. Windsor backs May away from Storm, and then throws Storm into the ring post. Windsor follows with body shots, but Storm backs her into the barricade. Windsor comes back and wraps Storm’s knees around the ring post, and then drags her back to the floor. Windsor delivers another shot to Storm’s back, but Luther gets in her way on the outside. Windsor shoves Luther into May and Storm, and then stomps on Storm as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Storm comes back and sends Windsor into the corner. Storm delivers the hip attack, and then follows with a fisherman’s suplex for a two count. Storm goes for Storm Zero, but Windsor counters with a headbutt. Windsor runs the ropes, but Storm counters with a headbutt of her own. Windsor delivers a few forearm shots, and then slams Storm down for a two count. Storm comes back with a roll-up for a two count, but then Windsor delivers a Shining Wizard for a two count of her own. Windsor sends Storm off the ropes for a pop-up powerbomb, but Storm counters with Storm Zero and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Toni Storm

—

Arkady Aura interviews Harley Cameron backstage. Cameron says Saraya is not here out of protest, because of all the women declaring for the Women’s Owen Hart Invitational Tournament. Cameron says the only woman who should be declaring is Saraya, since she has already won the AEW Women’s World Championship in Wembley before. Cameron says Saraya has done it before, and she will do it again.

—

Footage airs of the feud between Deonna Purrazzo and Thunder Rosa, who will meet in a No Disqualification Match on tomorrow night’s Collision.

—

Match 2 – Trios Tag Team Match

Cage of Agony (Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona) vs. Jay Marston, Kevin Gutierrez, and Solomon Tupu

Kaun starts the match with Tupu, and Kaun delivers a dropkick into the corner. Kaun follows with elbow strikes, but Tupu gets away and tags in Gutierrex. Kaun dodges a few moves as Liona tags in. Liona drops Gutierrez with a shoulder tackle, and then follows with body shots and a clothesline. Liona delivers another clothesline, and Cage tags in. Cage throws Gutierrez across the ring, and Marston tags in. Cage drops Marston with a back-body drop, and then follows with a powerbomb. Kaun tags back in, and then COA triple-team Tupu. COA then triple-team Marston with a slam, and Kaun gets the pin fall.

Winners: Cage of Agony

—

Highlights from this past Wednesday’s Dynamite air.

—

Match 3 – Singles Match

Rocky Romero vs. Shota Umino

They shake hands, and the lock up. Romero goes behind for a waist-lock, but Umino gets free. Romero turns it into a headlock, but Umino gets free again and takes Romero down. Romero gets back to his feet, but Umino applies a wrist-lock. Romero turns it onto a modified abdominal stretch, but Umino drops him down again and works over his ankle. Romero gets free and backs him into the ropes, and then delivers a chop. Umino comes back with a chop of his own, and then follows with elbow strikes. Umino throws Romero down and follows with a low dropkick. Umino clubs Romero in the back a few times, and follows with shots and kicks in the corner. Romero comes back with a few shots and sends Umino to the outside. Romero drops Umino with a dive that sends him into the announcers’ table as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Umino drops Romero with a dropkick. Umino follows with a DDT on the apron, and then delivers another dropkick. Umino delivers an exploder suplex and goes for the cover, but Romero kicks out at two. Umino goes for a swinging neck-breaker, but Romero gets free and delivers a corkscrew kick. Romero charges and delivers an uppercut. Romero follows with a DDT and delivers Sliced Bread for a two count. Romero delivers elbow strikes and a right hand, and goes for SLiced Bread again, but Umino counters with a knee strike and a neck-breaker for a two count. Umino delivers the Blaze Blade and follows with the Paradigm Shift for the pin fall.

Winner: Shota Umino

—

Match 4 – Singles Match

Satnam Singh (w/Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt) vs. Rosario Grillo

Singh does a mocking handshake as Grillo delivers a few shots. Singh isn’t affected, and then Singh pulls him into a bear hug and causes Grillo to pass out.

Winner: Satnam Singh

-After the match, Lethal says Singh is on a roll and he just squashed Grillo in record time. Lethal says he and Dutt have a bet that he can beat PAC in a faster time.

—

Match 5 – Singles Match

Jay Lethal (w/Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt) vs. PAC

PAC drops Lethal immediately and applies a headlock, but Lethal gets free and sends PAC to the corner. Lethal stomps PAC down and sends him to the apron, but PAC comes back with a shoulder to the midsection and a thrust kick. PAC sends Lethal to the floor and takes him out with a flip over the top rope. PAC gets Lethal back into the ring and delivers a knee strike as Dutt gets on the apron. Singh trips PAC up and throws him on the floor, but the referee ejects him from ringside. Lethal delivers right hands to PAC on the outside, and then throws him into the barricade. Lethal slams PAC into the ring post and follows with a dropkick. Lethal gets PAC back into the ring, but PAC comes back with a body shot. Lethal throws him to the floor and does the Flair strut in the ring. Lethal slams PAC into the ring steps as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Lethal has PAC down in the ring and goes for the Figure Four, but PAC kicks him away. Lethal comes right back, but PAC rolls him up for a two count. PAC delivers a low dropkick as Lethal was going for the Lethal Injection, and follows with elbow strikes. PAC delivers a few kicks to drop Lethal down, and then follows with a running kick to the face. PAC delivers a missile dropkick and goes for the cover, but Lethal kicks out at two. PAC goes for a suplex, but Lethal drops him down and goes for the Figure Four. PAC kicks Lethal away, but Lethal comes back with a shot to PAC’s knee. Lethal delivers a knee-breaker and follows with a dragon screw. Lethal applies the Figure Four, but PAC makes it to the ropes. Lethal delivers right hands and goes up top, but PAC cuts him off. Lethal delivers a few shots and pulls PAC up with him.

Lethal goes for a powerbomb, but PAC counters with a back-body drop. PAC sets up for the Black Arrow, but Dutt gets on the apron and Lethal rolls out of the way. PAC kicks Dutt in the face, and then Lethal drops PAC with a German suplex. Lethal goes for the Lethal Injection, but PAC dodges it. Lethal drops PAC with a cutter and goes for the Lethal Injection again, but PAC rolls through and drops Lethal with a clothesline. PAC locks in the Brutalizer, and Lethal taps out.

Winner: PAC

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

