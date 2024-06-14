6/12/24 AEW Dynamite Viewership

This week’s edition of WWE NXT (featuring an appearance from WWE champion Cody Rhodes) drew 718,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demo. One night later, AEW Dynamite drew 681,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com noted the following about Dynamite’s viewership…

“Against NBA finals on ABC (10.973 million viewers) Dynamite was #2 on cable in P18-49, behind USA men’s soccer on TNT, which had a 0.26 P18-49 rating and 682k total. Dynamite outranked the simulcast of the NBA game on ESPN with Kevin Hart (0.14).”

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

