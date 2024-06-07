Kayla Braxton, Natayla, and Mina Shirakawa notes

– Kayla Braxton turns 33 today, Happy birthday!

Thnx for all the bday wishes!!Yall know how to make a gal feel special. I’ll be missing Smackdown tonight – but not to celebrate my bday but to celebrate my sister getting married!! I guess that’s a pretty good bday gift. Anyway – I’ll miss you guys but I’ll see you soon!! pic.twitter.com/isG5MnGl09 — Kayla Becker (@kaylabecker_tv) June 7, 2024

– Fightful reports as of now, Natalya has not signed a new deal with WWE. There is an offer on the table and interest from several companies

– Mina Shirakawa posted…

