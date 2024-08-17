Kayla Braxton pitched an idea for Zelina Vega

In an interview with The Ring Generals (via Fightful), Kayla Braxton revealed that she pitched working with Zelina Vega for Wrestlemania 40, although that didn’t happen. Braxton left WWE earlier this year to pursue other opportunities.

She said:

“Besides the Paul Heyman stuff, not really. After that if you notice, I was the only interviewer who really was ever in a Bloodline involved interview unless it was on Raw and I wasn’t there. They really just aimed to keep that my thing. Me and Bayley joked about it because — me and Zelina too. Zelina and I have a long feud on the internet, people actually think we hate each other. We’ll even do things, we’ll go up to new people in the locker room and just start this really annoying cat fight to see how uncomfortable we can make someone.

I did pitch something with me and Zelina late last year around WrestleMania, but yeah of course it didn’t happen. Who knows about the future? They said the door is always open for me so maybe I’ll come as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble and go pow.“

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

