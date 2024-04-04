Mina Shirakawa on her impressions of working in ROH (pictured with Natalya)

Apr 4, 2024

Mina Shirakawa on her impressions of working in ROH:

“There were medical checks, and there were a lot of wrestlers waiting in the back who didn’t have a match, so I felt a great sense of survival. The opponents were decided 30 minutes before the doors opened and preparations were hectic, so I thought it was an environment in which the wrestlers naturally became frantic. Both the wrestlers and the staff were highly conscious, and there were a lot of wrestlers in the hotel gym. I would like to see STARDOM also provide such facilities and raise the morale of the wrestlers.”

