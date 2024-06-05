Another WWE contract close to expiring, Ethan Page replaced for upcoming show

Jun 5, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Yesterday, it was reported that Angel Garza’s WWE contract expires shortly and now it has been revealed that his tag team partner Humberto Carrillo’s deal also expires on August 1st. A report from Fightful Select notes that much like Garza, WWE is interested in re-signing Carrillo to keep him on the team. An offer has been made, but the two-sides are said to still be negotiating.

Ethan Page will no longer be facing Shelton Benjamin at Combat Clash PDX ~ Mike Santana will be facing Benjamin.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Miyu Yamashita

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal