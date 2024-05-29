Source: Ethan Page signed with WWE last week

May 29, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Last night on NXT, former AEW star Ethan Page made his debut by laying out NXT Champion Trick Williams and then lifting the title above his head.

According to a report from PWInsider, Page was at the Performance Center last week and signed with the company in the past few days.

