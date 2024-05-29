Source: Ethan Page signed with WWE last week

Last night on NXT, former AEW star Ethan Page made his debut by laying out NXT Champion Trick Williams and then lifting the title above his head.

According to a report from PWInsider, Page was at the Performance Center last week and signed with the company in the past few days.

FIRST TIME EVER ETHAN PAGE SHELTON BENJAMIN July 12th, 2024

Portland, Oregon

Viking Pavilion

All Ages (bar with ID) LIMITED FLOOR TICKETS LEFT! https://t.co/GozbF76lrb pic.twitter.com/weEPw63mT6 — Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) May 29, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

