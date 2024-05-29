Source: Ethan Page signed with WWE last week
Last night on NXT, former AEW star Ethan Page made his debut by laying out NXT Champion Trick Williams and then lifting the title above his head.
According to a report from PWInsider, Page was at the Performance Center last week and signed with the company in the past few days.
OH. MY. GOD. @OfficialEGO just took out @_trickwilliams #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/KcI1bRKc5J
FIRST TIME EVER
ETHAN PAGE
SHELTON BENJAMIN
July 12th, 2024
Portland, Oregon
Viking Pavilion
All Ages (bar with ID)
LIMITED FLOOR TICKETS LEFT!
https://t.co/GozbF76lrb pic.twitter.com/weEPw63mT6
