Josh Alexander leaves the U.S. after Impact contract expires

Impact’s Josh Alexander announced on social media that his contract with the promotion has expired and his American working visa expired too which meant that he had to leave the country.

Alexander, who was supposed to be part of Team Impact this Saturday in their match against Team Honor No More, was removed from the match last week, and everyone assumed it for a storyline purpose. But it was no storyline and Alexander, who is Canadian, couldn’t legally stay in the United States without a working visa and therefore he had to leave since there was no new contract available for him yet.

The former Impact World champion will also be missing some indie dates as he needs a full-time contract to be able to perform.

Alexander worked for Impact Wrestling for the past four years and won the X Division and Impact World title.

He was name dropped by former AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes a few weeks ago on Dynamite as she told his former tag team partner Ethan Page they only hired him to eventually get to Alexander.