Mercedes Moné was medically cleared for wrestling in December

Mercedes Moné said in an interview with the New York Post that she was medically cleared for wrestling in December, and that she feels that she’s in the best shape of her career. She also added…

“When I first started to train, just running ropes hurt and that scared me,” Moné said. “I’m like, ‘No way I’m going the path to feel this pain my whole life.’ Finally, it got better and little things stopped hurting and finally (Tyler) Breeze pushed me to do some of my moves that I was gonna do like double knees and going off the top rope. I hit them, so the fear was gone. Everything felt back to normal and I’m ready.”

She debuted three months later in her hometown.

Source: New York Post

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

