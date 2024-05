NXT Live Results / Fort Pierce, Fl / Sat May 18, 2024

The Complete Results from Havert L. Fenn Center:

Chase U: Andre Chase and Duke Hudson (with Thea Hail) defeat Joshua Black and a partner

Jakara Jackson (with Oro Mensah) defeats Wren Sinclair

Tank Ledger (with Hank Walker) defeats Skylor Clinton

Carlee Bright and Kendall Grey defeat Stevie Turner and Derrian Gobourne

Joe Coffey (with Gallus) defeats Ridge Holland

NXT Heritage Cup Champion Tony D’Angelo (with the Family) defeats Damon Kemp (with No Quarter Catch Crew)

Thea Hail (with Chase U) defeats Izzi Dame

Je’von Evans and Wes Lee defeat Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

Cora Jade returns with an in-ring promo

NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez defeats Karmen Petrovic and Tatum Paxley

Main Event: NXT Tag Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer defeat Gallus: Mark Coffey and Wolfgang

Thanks to @BeastWrestler21 / @WWKTikTok / @davidpbg218 in Attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

