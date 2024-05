Smackdown update, Viewership for Dynamite, big match announced for next week’s TNA, more

– Smackdown officially returns to USA Network on September 13th.

– AEW Dynamite viewership for the week was 711,000.

– Next week 8v8 main event Matt Hardy, Ryan Nemeth, Steph DeLander, Sammi Callahan, Joe Hendry and Spitfire vs The System, Mustafa Ali, Jordynne Grace, Laredo Kid and Masha Slamovich.

BREAKING: @milanmiracle just dropped a bombshell for NEXT WEEK's #TNAiMPACT—The CHAMPIONS CHALLENGE! An epic 8 vs 8 match, making it the BIGGEST iMPACT Main Event EVER! pic.twitter.com/nvzYToUiKW — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 10, 2024

– Mercedes Moné posted…

