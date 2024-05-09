Lashley pulled from the KOTR tournament, Bully Ray says AEW needs help

– WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has announced that Bobby Lashley has been PULLED from his match in the King of the Ring Tournament after not being cleared to compete.

He has been replaced by Pride stablemate Angelo Dawkins, who will face Tama Tonga in the first round.

– Bully Ray (via Busted Open):

“I would hate any company who ever decided it was okay to have a talent no sell a piledriver on the steel steps, a teeter totter neckbreaker to iron frame of the ring, and be back up 10-15 seconds later prepared to defend themselves. Orange Cassidy should’ve been stretched out, neck in a brace, whatever.”

“This is where AEW needs a lot of help. Here is my constructive criticism, dont ever do it again.”

