Kenny Omega set to make an important announcement

Kenny Omega is back for a second straight week.

AEW revealed that The Cleaner has an important announcement on tomorrow’s edition of Dynamite from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. This comes one week after Omega was laid out by The Elite, who targeted his gut and his real-life battle with diverticulitis.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE FOR 5/8:

-Adam Copeland defends the TNT Championship against Brody King

-Kenny Omega will make an important announcement

-Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta

-Swerve Strickland calls out Christian Cage face-to-face

-Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron

-We’ll hear from Serena Deeb

-Chris Jericho & Big Bill in action

