5/8/24 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The show opens with Arkady Aura interviewing Adam Copeland as he arrives to the arena. Copeland says he has talked to Tony Khan, and his title defense against Brody King tonight will now be a No Disqualification Match.

The opening credits roll. Excalibur and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

—

Match 1 – Singles Match

Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta

They exchange shots right as the bell rings, and then Beretta bails out of the ring. Cassidy dives onto Beretta through the ropes, and then delivers right hands on the outside. Cassidy slams Beretta into the ring posts a couple of times, but Beretta comes back with a clothesline. Beretta delivers shots on the floor and slams Cassidy into the barricade. Beretta follows with a forearm shot and throws Cassidy toward the barricade again, but Cassidy leapfrogs over and delivers a kick to Beretta. Cassidy delivers shots as they brawl in the crowd and up into the stands. Cassidy drops Beretta with a suplex and goes for an Orange Punch, but Beretta sends him back to ringside with a back-body drop. Beretta gets on the barricade, but Cassidy trips him up and sends Beretta to the floor. They get back into the ring and Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch, but Beretta dodges it. Beretta delivers a running knee strike, but Cassidy comes right back with an Orange Punch. Don Callis comes to ringside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cassidy and Beretta exchange shots, and Callis has joined the commentary team. Cassidy gains the advantage, but Beretta drops him with a throat punch. Beretta goes for a suplex, but Cassidy gets free and drops him with a DDT. Cassidy delivers his kicks to Beretta, and then stomps on him. Cassidy follows with rights and lefts and goes for the Orange Punch, but Beretta ducks and drops him with a half-and-half suplex. Beretta drops Cassidy with a clothesline and follows with a jumping piledriver. Beretta delivers another piledriver and follows with a running knee strike. Beretta rips a turnbuckle pad off, but Cassidy does the same on the other side of the ring. Cassidy trips Beretta into it, and then rolls him up for the pin fall.

Winner: Orange Cassidy

-After the match, Beretta attacks Cassidy on the outside. Beretta beats Cassidy down, and then piledrives him on top of the ring steps. Beretta catapults Cassidy into the steel ring frame and grabs a toolbox. Cassidy grabs a chair, but Callis leaves the announce table and gets in between them. Kris Statlander and other referees run out, and Statlander asks Beretta what he is doing as Callis and Cassidy head backstage together.

—

Earlier today, The Elite arrived in the arena. They are looking for a parking spot in the garage while insulting Canada, and then they park in Tony Khan’s spot since he is still in Jacksonville.

—

Footage of Kenny Omega’s return and subsequent beat down at the hands of The Elite on last week’s Dynamite airs, followed by footage of Jack Perry after the show. Perry says Omega isn’t as good as he thinks he is and says he hopes Omega felt good hitting his moves in his hometown for the last time. Perry says The Elite doesn’t need Omega anymore, and neither does AEW. Perry says they are moving on without Omega, and then says Omega made his sacrifice.

—

Omega makes his important announcement from a hospital bed. Omega says he has to thank The Elite for reminding him that what they did to him wasn’t personal, it was business. Omega says as an EVP, he has been thinking. Omega says he is making a match for Double or Nothing, and it will be Anarchy in the Arena. Omega says it will be The Elite versus FTR and two wrestlers who will introduce themselves to The Elite later tonight.

—

Schiavone interviews Serena Deeb. Schiavone asks Deeb if she is prepared to wrestle for the Women’s World Championship at Double or Nothing. Deeb says she is excited for the opportunity and is ready. Deeb says she has heard people saying she can’t beat Toni Storm, but she has her reasons why she can. Deeb says she recently returned to AEW after suffering a series of seizures that neither she nor the doctors could figure out why they happened. Deeb says she fought to come back because she dreamed of becoming the champion, and then Storm interrupts. Storm says Deeb sounds like a charity case and throws some money at her. Deeb tells Storm to take this seriously, because she is going to fight for her life to become the champion at Double or Nothing. Storm says she doesn’t care and they get face-to-face. Deeb goes to leave, but Storm grabs her arm. Deeb lays Storm out with a right hand and heads backstage.

—

Lexy Nair tries to interview Orange Cassidy, but Rocky Romero interrupts. Romero says he got off the phone with Tony Khan, and Khan told him that if he beats Jay White tonight, he, Cassidy, and a partner of their choice get a shot at the Unified World Trios Championship. Romero says they could get with Beretta and put the band back together, but Cassidy says no and wishes him luck.

—

Don Callis has returned to the commentary table.

—

Match 2 – Singles Match

Harley Cameron (w/Saraya) vs. Mariah May

Cameron backs May into the corner and stomps her down. Cameron delivers another kick, and then delivers a running knee strike for a two count. Cameron slams May to the mat a few times, but May comes back and chops her in the corner a few times. May delivers running elbow strikes in the corners, and then slams Cameron with a spinning sidewalk slam. May follows with a dropkick, and then Cameron goes to the apron. Cameron pulls May down over the top rope, and then delivers a kick to May’s head to send her to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

