5/3/24 WWE Smackdown Viewership
The taped Smackdown from Lyon, France last week drew 2,148,000 viewers, up 5,000 viewers from the prior week. It was the second least-watched episode of Smackdown of 2024 so far. The show had a 0.60 rating in 18-49, up 0.02 from last week and was #1 on all of network television for tonight but #3 overall behind NBA Playoffs on ESPN.
(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)
