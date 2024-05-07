Video: Ric Flair’s altercation at the Pizza Parlor

Footage from the restaurant that Ric Flair says he was kicked out of "I'm gonna give you a $1,000 tip just to say to him kiss my ass."pic.twitter.com/3nBngQHW2M — Vick (@Vick_8122) May 7, 2024

As previously noted, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair claimed that he was kicked out of the Piesonas restaurant in Florida after spending $1500. The restaurant co-owner responded by claiming that his team “worked in a professional manner to ensure the safety of guests and staff.”

Footage has been released of the incident with Flair getting confrontational with a worker. Here is a rough transcript of the exchange…

Flair: [I didn’t do anything wrong] except spend money and put this place over and bring my family and friends here. That is bad for you.

Worker: Why would it be that for me?

Flair: Well, watch social media tomorrow.

Worker: I don’t follow social media.

Flair: Well, you better. What’s your name? Nicholas what? Nicholas Dickhead.

Worker: You don’t have to call me like that, sir.

Flair: You don’t have to do this to me. I didn’t do one thing wrong. I walked in the bathroom.

Worker: And you cussed at my kitchen manager.

Flair: What world are you living? Did I touch him?

Worker: You said cuss words.

Flair: No, is that his word against yours? I didn’t say one cuss word. Ma’am, I’m going to give you a $1,000 tip just to I’m going to say to him, kiss my ass.

Worker: You don’t have to be disrespectful, sir.

Flair: You’re telling me to leave.

Worker: I’m not telling you to leave, but I’m telling you that you’re cut off.

Flair: Oh, I’m cut off in the front? Really?

Worker: Yes, sir. It no matter if you’re paying or not.

Flair: It’s your man, that man, that man. Ma’am, please give yourself a $1,000 tip. She and I are cool and along comes this dipsh-t.

Worker: You don’t have to call me that.

Flair: I’ll say it again. You’re a dipsh-t. I’m leaving, trust me. Come on side here and talk to me like a man.

Worker: I’m not going to do that because I’m on the clock.

Flair: You are the pussy clock.

Flair then stated having words with another patron before the video ended.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

