Giulia overwhelmed at WrestleMania, and a WWE promotion

– Giulia via Yahoo! Japan….

“I was overwhelmed at WrestleMania. A completely different scale. It was epic, I was moved, and it was the same backstage. 80,000 people roared and cheered. It’s great to wrestle in Japan in front of 3,000 people, but when I saw WM, I couldn’t be satisfied and I wanted to continue with that feeling.”

– PWInsider reports that Chris Legentil was recently promoted officially by WWE.

Legentil, who held the position of Senior Vice President, Head of Global Communications at WWE is now titled officially as Executive Vice President, Talent Relations and Head of Communications.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

