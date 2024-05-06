Spoilers: TNA tapes two episodes

On Saturday, TNA taped matches and segments for the next three weeks of iMPACT On AXS TV.

Featured below, courtesy of Arya Witner and F4WOnline.com, are complete spoilers.

TNA Wrestling TV taping results from Saturday, May 4, 2024

Xplosion:

Tasha Steelz defeated Allie Katch

KUSHIDA defeated Steve Gibki

The weird black substance from KUSHIDA’s match with Jonathan Gresham at Under Siege may have taken its toll on him here. Gresham, who has worn an octopus mask as part of his ring entrance for years, had been coughing up an ink-like substance on Friday and, at one point, forced the ink into KUSHIDA’s mouth.

After KUSHIDA defeated Gibiki here, he collapsed in the entryway and coughed up more ink-like substance.

TNA Impact taping for May 9, 2024:

The System Championship Celebration

Moose claimed The System was better than the 1996 Chicago Bulls and the 1992 Dream Team, but fans didn’t seem to care.

Matt Hardy confronted the group but was quickly outnumbered. The System wrapped his head in a chair but Ryan Nemeth ran out and made the save.

First Class (AJ Francis & Rich Swann) defeated The FBI (Ray Jaz & Zack Clayton) w/Little Guido

The Rascalz defeated Jake Something & Cody Deaner in an Albany Tornado Match

Steve Maclin came in and laid out the Rascalz after the match.

Gabby LaSpisa interviewed Ash By Elegance

This was described to us as a “REALLY WEIRD” segment.

LaSpisa kept asking Elegance what her name means and what is officially on her birth certificate.

LaSpisa then showed a video of Elegance using her rings as a foreign object in her match against Xia Brookside. This led to a debate over what is considered a foreign object.

This eventually led to a rematch between Brookside and Elegance for next week, with the winner gaining possession of the rings.

“This segment made me never want to see Gabby ever again. Unfortunately, she is back later on,” Witner wrote of the segment.

Jonathan Gresham defeated Will Ferrara

The referee began coughing during this match, which would come up again later.

Speedball Mountain (Mike Bailey & Trent Seven) defeated ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) with Mustafa Ali on commentary

The stipulation here was that the winning team would face each other in the future and the winner of that match will get a shot at Ali’s X-Division title.

TNA Impact taping for May 16, 2024 results:

Ash By Elegance w/Personal Concierge defeated Xia Brookside

After the match, Elegance and Personal Concierge (George Iceman) demanded Brookside kneel and present the rings to her. However, Brookside used the rings to knock Elegance out instead.

“It goes without saying that Dana Brooke is not the smoothest, most polished wrestler in the world, however, this pairing between her and Personal Concierge is great. Concierge has been around TNA/Impact since before the pandemic doing backup ring announcing and random other tasks, but this is the first time he has been used as a character and they are a great team,” Witner writes.

Leon Slater defeated Alan Angels

The referee who was coughing earlier was coughing here again and eventually had to be replaced after he began coughing up ink, similar to what KUSHIDA had coughed up at the Xplosion taping.

After the match, Kon came out to attack Angels but Slater stood up to him and made the save.

Gabby LaSpisa interviewed Jake Something

LaSpisa was back to being curious about names. Something explained that when he was growing up, he was told he wouldn’t amount to anything but now he’s something.

Something was upset about Deaner causing him to be on a losing streak. Deaner came out and brought up that the two are cousins (in TNA storyline, Jake Something debuted as Cousin Jake three years ago). Deaner apologized for turning on Something years ago to join Violent By Design but Something laid him out with a clothesline.

Frankie Kazarian defeated Steve Maclin

The Rascalz interfered and Wentz sprayed Maclin in the face with spray paint.

Matt Hardy, Ryan Nemeth, Eric Young, Joe Hendry, Sami Callihan, Steph De Lander & Spitfire (Jody Threat & Dani Luna) defeated Moose, Eddie Edwards, Laredo Kid, Jordynne Grace, Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich in a 16-person Champions vs. Contenders match

“This was a really good match, and everyone got a moment to shine with the final hot tag going to Hendry. Once the male members of The System got in, it essentially became an 8-on-3 Handicap Match because they refused to tag anyone but each other. Ali got frustrated that no one would tag him, so he walked out. Also, to make up for the fact that 14 people would not be legal at any point, only a couple people stood on the apron at a time, which made it a lot easier for people, like me, who were sitting at the corners of the ring to see,” WItner writes.

After the match, PCO came out and presented De Lander with a black rose as a romantic gesture. Matt Hardy would then congratulate “PC-Romeo and Juliet.” Eric Young would also thank the crowd before the show officially came to a close.

