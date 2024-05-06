Shawn Michaels and Jerry Lawler notes

– Shawn Michaels has invited Drake and Kendrick to settle their differences in an NXT ring…

– This morning PWInsider reported that Jerry Lawler’s WWE contract had lapsed and he was no longer with the company. WWE has since reached out to the publication and let them know that The King is still under a Legends deal in WWE, so he is not completely gone. What did lapse was his broadcasting contract, as he was a commentator for years, and was used on the occasional pre-show panel before premium live events.

Lawler last appeared for WWE during an episode of Raw last year in Memphis. Prior to that, he attended to the Hall of Fame ceremony when his good friend, Andy Kaufman, was inducted.

