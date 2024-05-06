Ric Flair gets ejected from pizzeria in Gainesville after incident

Ric Flair took to social media to complain that he was ejected from the Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza restaurant in Gainesville, Georgia after spending $1,500 on the bill.

“I spent $1500 At Piesano’s Stone Fired Pizza to be disrespected more than I ever have in my entire life,” Flair wrote on X. “After taking 20 pictures with customers and staff, I was asked to leave because of an issue I had with the kitchen manager taking too long in the bathroom.”

Flair said that highly recommends that anyone who wants to enjoy a relaxing time in the town at a nice restaurant to avoid the place.

Responding to his claims, restaurant co-owner Jerry Roberts told The Gainesville Sun that there was clear evidence as to why Flair was ejected although he did not disclose what the evidence was.

“We have reviewed video of the incident that took place recently at our restaurant. It is clear, our team worked in a professional manner to ensure the safety of guests and staff. We have thanked our team for their professionalism. We are proud of how they responded to this situation using and displaying our team values,” he said.

