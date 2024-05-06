Rey Fenix not cleared to compete…again!

Rey Fenix, who was supposed to wrestle Penta El Zero Miedo yesterday at the House of Glory Cinco de Mayo event, was pulled out of the match as it was announced that he was not cleared to wrestle.

It was Penta, Fenix’s real-life older brother, who delivered the news during the show and instead he took on Laredo Kid.

Fenix returned to AEW last week after six months out and defeated The Beast Mortos on Collision. Fenix never specified what the injury was but in an interview he described it as the worst injury he’s ever had as a professional wrestler.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

