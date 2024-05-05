WWE referee makes history, Mercedes Mone working on a new project, more
– Mercedes Mone is working on a new project…
Making big #CEOMoves real soon
I’ve been working on a new project and I can’t wait to share it with all my #MonéMakers! Any guesses? pic.twitter.com/t56aVdAvjl
— Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) May 4, 2024
– A Four Horseman reunion…
Wrestlecon V
Morristown, NJ
Barry Windham, JJDillon, #theEnforcer Arn Anderson, BD, Tully Blanchard#prowrestling #4Horsemen @TheArnShow pic.twitter.com/2qWzmrDcUf
— Baby Doll the Perfect 10 (@nicklaroberts) May 5, 2024
– Congratulations to referee Jessika Carr….
Jessika Carr has been smashing through glass ceilings since she joined @WWE, and last night was no different.
At #WWEBacklash France, @WWELadyRefJess became the first female official to ever referee a #WWETitle PLE main event match. pic.twitter.com/4L5h0HcSPm
— Triple H (@TripleH) May 5, 2024
There are no words to express my pride, appreciation, and gratitude.
To be trusted with something of this magnitude is so special.
Thank you and I want to continue to grow, improve, and crush more glass ceilings. https://t.co/Fk7B0IX3r7
— Jessika Carr (@WWELadyRefJess) May 5, 2024