Drew Gulak reportedly labeled a ‘bully’ and ‘odd’

According to Fightful, several NXT talent made claims to Fightful’s reporter Corey Brennan that Drew Gulak was a ‘bully’ who would often target injuries during matches with talent that were recovering from minor injuries at the time.

One talent claimed that during a match with Gulak, he purposefully re-dislocated a previously dislocated finger, while another claimed that Gulak would intimidate talent into not reporting the incidents.

There was an incident during an NXT taping last year where Gulak was verbally reprimanded by Shawn Michaels and NXT coaches for intentionally spiking an opponent during a match.

One NXT talent who worked with Gulak noted that he was “odd” in the sense that he would often ‘test’ talent to see if they would react to his bullying.

