WWE WrestleMania 41 is Coming to Las Vegas

WWE announces Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as venue for WrestleMania 41

The event will take place on Saturday, April 19th and Sunday April 20th. It will mark the latest point in the calendar that WrestleMania has ever taken place.

The announcement came during NBC’s coverage of the Kentucky Derby.

The reveal came unusually late. In recent years, the host city, dates and venue for the following year’s WrestleMania have been known before the current year’s event takes place.

It’s a huge win for those who were hoping for far warmer weather for a Mania show than WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

It became quite clear that WWE was shifting direction ahead of its big announcement at the Kentucky Derby 2024. Many fans who attended the two-night WrestleMania special at Lincoln Financial Field complained of cold weather. This was quite noticeable on the first night, as the crowd wasn’t as energetic as expected due to the harsh cold weather.

While WrestleMania 40 Sunday was more kind to fans in terms of temperature, WWE President Nick Khan appeared at the Sports Business Journal’s World Congress of Sports conference and hinted that the company’s biggest show would not be returning to the east coast in the month of April.

