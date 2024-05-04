Triple H clarifies Drew Gulak’s departure

On the post-Backlash Conference, a French reporter asked Triple H about PWInsider and Fightful’s report about Drew Gulak being released and if it had anything to do with the accusations Ronda Rousey gave about Drew Gulak.

Triple H’s response: “If you are going to cite news sources, at least pick good ones. Drew Gulak was not released, his contract just wasn’t renewed.”

Triple H was asked about Drew Gulak being released by WWE. And in doing so also took aim at Fightful and PWlnsider: “First of all, if you’re gonna cite news sources, pick good ones.” pic.twitter.com/dFYFsIixtr — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) May 4, 2024

