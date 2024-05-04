Triple H clarifies Drew Gulak’s departure

May 4, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

On the post-Backlash Conference, a French reporter asked Triple H about PWInsider and Fightful’s report about Drew Gulak being released and if it had anything to do with the accusations Ronda Rousey gave about Drew Gulak.

Triple H’s response: “If you are going to cite news sources, at least pick good ones. Drew Gulak was not released, his contract just wasn’t renewed.”

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Bozilla

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal