Smackdown stars throw their name for the KOTR tournament

Smackdown’s LA Knight, Santos Escobar, and former NXT champion Carmelo Hayes all threw their name in for the King of the Ring tournament which starts next week on WWE television.

The three join the previously-announced Drew McIntyre, Gunther, and current King of the Ring Xavier Woods as entrants.

Tournament matches for the KOTR will kick off on Monday on Raw and continue Friday on Smackdown.

A women’s tournament, titled Queen of the Ring, was also announced but no entrants have come forward yet.

The finals will take place later this month in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on the premium live event aptly titled King and Queen of the Ring.

