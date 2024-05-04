Nikki And Brie Garcia Not Ruling Out Wrestling Return, ‘Itch Is There’

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

The Garcia Twins haven’t entered the squared-circle in years, but they aren’t ready to hang up their boots … telling TMZ Sports they aren’t ruling out an in-ring return in the future — they’re just waiting for the right moment.

We chopped it up with the former WWE duo on the “TMZ Sports” TV show (airs on FS1) this week … and asked them about the possibility of stepping back into the ring after some time away.

The sisters admitted they miss being in on the action … but there has been some more important business to attend to lately — motherhood.

Nikki explained she’s tied up with her 3-year-old son Matteo and busy schedules outside of wrestling … so for now, it ain’t happenin’ — but it sounds like it could very well be a possibility down the road.

“The itch is there for sure,” Nikki said. “I think that’s the one thing that I realized — right now with Matteo being a toddler, it would just be too hard for me.”

“Even if you wrestle one day a week, it’s all the travel that people don’t realize that you do.”

As for Brie, she said she still feels as if wrestling is a big part of her life — as she’s married to AEW star Bryan Danielson. She added there is stability in the household with Danielson on the road and Garcia looking after the kids and it’s been great.

“I get to watch it every week, I get to see him in that ring [and] my kids love to wrestle with him. That’s really fun for me, but I was like, ‘Until Bryan hangs up his boots, I can’t put my boots back on.’ The kids — there’s no way they can have mommy and daddy on the road all the time,” Brie said.

The twins made it clear that once their busy lives clear up and they are ring-ready, fans can expect a return … although for which promotion remains up in the air.

“I think it’s hard to know where that would be,” Nikki said. “As you know, WWE when that’s your home, it’s always your home. But I think what we’re fortunate is then we make all these great friends and they’re wrestling everywhere … so I don’t know, we’ll see.”

The Garcia Twins are still doing big business while outside the ring — in fact, they recently partnered with Polaris to promote International Female Ride Day … which celebrates ladies who love power sports!!

