At Backlash, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill captured the WWE Women’s tag team titles ..

♥️. I want to say this with my chest….and this is me being the most vulnerable…as a person who has a target on her back all the time. The ones who are happy for me. Thank you. This is such an amazing moment in my career…in 3 years. What I have accomplished. God is great.

— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) May 4, 2024