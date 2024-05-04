Drilla Moloney

Real name: Daniel Joseph Moloney

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 196lbs.

Date of birth: February 9, 1997

From: Birmingham, England

Pro debut: 2013

Trained by: The Hunter Brothers

Finishing Move: Drilla Killa

– Moloney began his career under his real name, working for the UK’s Fight Club PRO outfit. In his debut match on February 8, 2013, he defeated fellow rookie Tyler Bate

– On August 30, 2014, Miracle Violence Connection (Moloney & Bate) defeated The Hunter Brothers (Lee & Jim) to win the Kamikaze Pro Tag Team Titles

– On October 26, Miracle Violence Connection defeated The Hunter Brothers to retain the Kamikaze Pro Tag Team Titles

– On March 27, 2015, Wonderland Of Wrestle (Moloney & Bate under masks as Super Santos Sr. and Elephant Mask respectively) defeated The Anti-Fun Police (Ryan Smile & Damian Dunne) in the final of a tournament to become the first ATTACK Tag Team Champions

– On April 5, Wonderland Of Wrestle defeated Soldier Ant & Chris Brookes to retain the ATTACK Tag Team Titles

– On May 9, Wonderland Of Wrestle defeated Chris Brookes & Marty Scurll to retain the ATTACK Tag Team Titles

– On June 14, Wonderland Of Wrestle defeated The Brothers Of Construction (Lee & Jim) to retain the ATTACK Tag Team Titles

– Moloney travelled outside the UK for the first time in September 2015, competing in the CHIKARA King Of Trios Tournament, alongside Bate & Trent Seven. The trio reached the semi-finals, where they were defeated by the Bullet Club team of AJ Styles & The Young Bucks

– On November 13, Moloney teamed with Pete Dunne & CJ Banks to win the VII Trifecta Tournament, defeating Ethan Silver, Drew Parker & Ryan Smile in the final

– On March 26, 2016, Moloney defeated Chris Ridgeway, Chris Brookes & Craig Kollins to win the KOW Title

– On May 14, Moloney defeated Nightmare to retain the KOW Title

– On July 2, Moloney defeated Drew Parker to retain the KOW Title

– On August 27, Moloney defeated Robbie X & Tyler Bate to win the Kamikaze Pro Relentless Division Title

– On September 25, Moloney defeated Sami Callihan to retain the Kamikaze Pro Relentless Division Title

– On November 20, Moloney defeated Chuck Mambo to win the ATTACK 24-7 Title, but would soon lose it to The Sandrew

– Moloney was involved in the first WWE United Kingdom Title Tournament event

– On February 3, 2017, Moloney defeated El Ligero to retain the Kamikaze Pro Relentless Division Title

– On February 11, Moloney defeated Eddie Kingston to retain the Kamikaze Pro Relentless Division Title

– On March 5, Moloney defeated Tristan Archer to retain the Kamikaze Pro Relentless Division Title

– On March 25, Moloney defeated Joel Redman to retain the Kamikaze Pro Relentless Division Title

– On April 1, Moloney defeated Chris Tyler to retain the Kamikaze Pro Relentless Division Title

– Moloney represented England to win the Southside Wrestling World Cup in July 2018, defeating ‘Mexico’s’ El Ligero in the final. Following his tournament victory, Moloney defeated Joseph Conners to win the SWE World Title, only to lose it to Rob Lynch immediately after

– On June 7, 2019, Moloney defeated Danny Reid, Marshall X & Corey Johnson to become the first (and with hindsight, only) Wrestling For Champion

– On June 12, The 0121 (Moloney & Man Like DeReiss) defeated Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) to win the ATTACK Tag Team Titles

– On June 21, The 0121 defeated Brent Banks & Vaughn Vertigo to retain the ATTACK Tag Team Titles

– On July 13, The 0121 fought The Kabal (Azaroth & Asmodeus) to a no-contest to retain the ATTACK Tag Team Titles

– The next day, The 0121 defeated Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) and The Kabal (Azaroth & Asmodeus) to retain the ATTACK Tag Team Titles

– On September 29, The 0121 defeated The Lost Boys (Joe Nelson & RUFIO) to retain the ATTACK Tag Team Titles

– On October 25, Moloney defeated Jordan Devlin, Chuck Mambo & Trent Seven in an Elimination Match to win the FCP Title

– On November 21, Moloney defeated Steve Valentino to retain the Wrestling For Title

– On November 24, The 0121 (Moloney & Man Like DeReiss) defeated Dani Luna & Wild Boar to retain the ATTACK Tag Team Titles

– On November 29, Moloney defeated Rey Horus to retain the FCP Title

– Between December 18 and 21, The 0121 (Moloney & Man Like DeReiss) defended the ATTACK Tag Team Titles against Moustache Mountain (Trent Seven & Tyler Bate), The Greedy Souls (Brendan White & Danny Jones) and The Anti-Fun Police (Chief Deputy Dunne & Los Federales Santos Jr) before losing them to The Ring Crew Express (Sid Oakley & August Jackson)

– On February 5, 2020, The 0121 defeated CCK (Chris Brookes & Kid Lykos II) to regain the ATTACK Tag Team Titles

– On March 13, The 0121 defeated Moustache Mountain (Trent Seven & Tyler Bate) to win the FCP Tag Team Titles

– On November 25, 2021, Moloney defeated Dean Allmark, Nathan Cruz & Adam Maxted to win the vacant TNT World Title

– On January 6, 2022, Moloney defeated Dean Allmark & Adam Maxted to retain the TNT World Title

– On March 10, Moloney defeated Ace Romero to retain the TNT World Title

– On March 25, The 0121 (Moloney & Man Like DeReiss) defeated The Smokin’ Aces (Nick Riley & Charlie Sterling), Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II), The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) and North West Strong (Chris Ridgeway & Luke Jacobs) in a Gauntlet Match to win the PROGRESS Tag Team Titles

– On April 17, The 0121 defeated The Sunshine Machine to retain the PROGRESS Tag Team Titles

– On June 9, Moloney defeated Dean Allmark to retain the TNT World TItle

– On August 28, Moloney defeated PROGRESS World Champion Big Damo by DQ

– On September 4, Moloney defeated Brendan White to retain the TNT World Title

– On September 17, Moloney defeated Matt Cardona to retain the TNT World Title

– On October 29, Moloney defeated Mike Bird to retain the TNT World Title

– On December 1, Moloney defeated Rampage Brown to retain the TNT World Title

– On December 10, Moloney defeated Tate Mayfairs to win the Dubai World Title

– In May 2023, Moloney travelled to Japan to compete in the Best Of The Super Juniors Tournament, where he would be welcomed into the United Empire stable

– At Dominion 2023, Moloney turned on his stablemates to join Bullet Club, altering his ringname to Drilla Moloney in the process

– At NJPW STRONG Independence Day 2023, Bullet Club (Moloney & Clark Conners) defeated Catch 22 (Francesco Akira & TJP) to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles and defended them against CHAOS (Rocky Romero & YOH) the next day

– At Destruction in Ryogoku 2023, Bullet Club defeated The Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA) to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles

– At Royal Quest III, Bullet Club defeated Leon Slater & Cameron Khai to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles

– On February 4, 2024, Bullet Club defeated Catch 22 (Francesco Akira & TJP) to regain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles, having lost them at the previous month’s Wrestle Kingdom event

– On April 6, Bullet Club defeated Catch 22 (Francesco Akira & TJP) and The Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA) to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles

– At Satsuma No Kuni 2024, Bullet Club defeated LIJ (Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI) to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles

