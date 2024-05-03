Released NXT talent is “grateful”
– Released WWE star Emma Diaz says she’s “very proud” and “grateful” for her time in WWE NXT
I am very proud of and grateful for my time at WWE NXT. Having been trained by the best the business has to offer.
Thank you @WWENXT ❤️
I would like to announce that I am now accepting independent wrestling bookings!
There’s only one speed, and that’s mine ️ #WWENextGen https://t.co/9krJGEd4mz
— Emma Diaz (@em6era) May 3, 2024
WWE, Thank you!!!
For an incredible 7 months filled with incredible experiences. Despite a three-month visa delay, I had the privilege of joining the WWE and creating memories that will last a lifetime.
I had to wait until WWE Next Gen aired to officially share my signing.… pic.twitter.com/JbjAz3A0Qy
— Julian Baldi (@julian_baldi) May 3, 2024