Released NXT talent is “grateful”

– Released WWE star Emma Diaz says she’s “very proud” and “grateful” for her time in WWE NXT

I am very proud of and grateful for my time at WWE NXT. Having been trained by the best the business has to offer.

Thank you @WWENXT ❤️

I would like to announce that I am now accepting independent wrestling bookings!

There’s only one speed, and that’s mine ️ #WWENextGen https://t.co/9krJGEd4mz

— Emma Diaz (@em6era) May 3, 2024