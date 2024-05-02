McIntyre confirms injury reports, Okada’s wife coming to the United States

– It has previously been reported that Drew McIntyre suffered a hyperextended elbow at WrestleMania 40 and worked through the UK tour with the injury. While speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, McIntyre revealed that he has actually suffered a fractured elbow.

He said “You know what happened at Mania when [CM Punk] attacked me from behind and swept my legs out? He fractured my elbow. Broken bones in it. You know what I did the next day? I wrestled in a four-way match, and I would have won if it wasn’t for CM Punk. I’ve been taping up every week. I did a European tour where I wrestled Jey Uso every single night. He’s sitting on his couch, collecting his big paycheck, thinking he can kiss corporate arse and keep cashing those checks while I’m putting in work. Why is the bad guy? Who is the delusional one? Who is the hypocrite?”

– Kazuchika Okada’s wife, Suzuko Mimori, who is a famous voice actress and singer announces to her fans that she will be moving to the United States this summer.

It was reported earlier this year that Okada and his family were looking to take up permanent residence in American after he signed to AEW.

