Bryan Keith signed a AEW multi-year contract

The Bounty Hunter officially signed with Tony Khan’s promotion back in February, and has been used regularly on AEW programming ever since. Keith spoke about his decision to join AEW during a recent interview with WhatCulture, where revealed that his current deal is a multi-year one.

I’m on top of the world dawg. I feel like everything I’ve done in my life has prepared me for being in AEW. I’m capitalizing on every opportunity I got and just having fun, you know, being myself and mixing with everything else that’s going on in AEW and meshing with that so well. I’m excited. I signed a deal with them for the next couple years so i’m excited to see what’s gonna happen.

Prior to signing Keith was making a name for himself on the independent circuit, and was one of the most in-demand talents available. Since joining AEW he’s wrestled the likes of Kyle O’Reilly, Malakai Black, Top Flight, and Private Party.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

