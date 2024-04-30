WWE superstar set to leave the company, Angle addresses Gable’s new direction

– According to Fightful Select, Scrypts, previously known as Reggie, is set to leave WWE when his contract expires at the beginning of June. He has been informed that his deal will not be renewed, and he will become a free agent.

– On his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, Kurt Angle addressed Chad Gable’s new direction and was asked if he would be interested in managing Gable as a heel advocate and potentially reviving Team Angle. The Hall of Famer responded positively, noting that he would consider it, but under one condition: it must be worth his time and effort.

They never actually considered that [heel manager], at least with Chad. For some reason, they never decided to do another Team Angle or me team up with Alpha Academy. I think that would be a great idea. If I were going to do it, it has to be worth it to me.

