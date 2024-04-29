WWE Raw Results 4/29/2024

The 2024 WWE Draft wraps up tonight!

WWE Monday Night Raw returns at 8/7c this evening on the USA Network from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri with the second and final night of the 2024 WWE Draft.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly prime time three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program, which also serves as the WWE Backlash: France “go-home show” for the premium live event this weekend, is the return of WWE United States Champion Logan Paul, The Judgment Day vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso, Andrade & Ricochet, as well as the final picks in the 2024 WWE Draft.

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, April 29, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (4/29/2024)

The Paul “Triple H” Levesque-narrated “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature airs to get this week’s show started as always. We then see a live shot outside of the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, as Michael Cole welcomes us to the show.

Logan Paul, Patrick Mahomes & The Judgment Day Arrive

We see a fancy car pull up and out pops WWE United States Champion Logan Paul. He shakes hands with NFL Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, the PRIME-sponsored Patrick Mahomes. Joining them are The Judgment Day, who bond as friends before heading into the building together.

Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan Kick Off This Week’s Show

From there, we head inside the T-Mobile Center, where Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us to night two of the 2024 WWE Draft. They show us live backstage shots of the Raw crew, the SmackDown crew, and the NXT roster inside the WWE Performance Center.

After that, we see a graphic showing some of the drafts from night one on WWE Friday Night SmackDown last week, as well as the eligible talent pool for the second and final night of the 2024 WWE Draft. The theme music for the new WWE Women’s World Champion hits after that.

Out comes “The Man” Becky Lynch with her newly won WWE Women’s World Championship, which she captured by winning the Women’s Battle Royal on last week’s Raw to fill the void left by former champion Rhea Ripley, who was forced to relinquish the title due to injury. We see highlights of Lynch’s battle royal win.

Lynch settles in the ring and informs us of the obvious, which is that “The Man has come back around to Kansas City!” She talks about capturing the WWE Women’s World Championship and how it actually took her a couple of years to work her way back to a world title on the WWE main roster.

She says championships aren’t for holding, they’re for defending. She tells Kansas City they need to find a new number one contender to her WWE Women’s World Championship. As she continues to talk, she is cut off by the theme song for Liv Morgan. Out comes Liv, as McAfee reminds us that the “Liv Morgan Revenge Tour” is still in full effect.

The fans drown out Morgan’s attempts to talk with “Mami! Mami!” chants. She settles in the ring and says she can’t help but think that Lynch owes her a shot at the title. She says the truth is, the only reason she has that WWE Women’s World Championship is because she did what Lynch couldn’t do at WrestleMania XL, which is take out Rhea Ripley.

Becky agrees with Morgan that she wouldn’t have the WWE Women’s World Championship if it weren’t for what Morgan did to Ripley. She says Morgan would actually have the WWE Women’s World Championship right now if it weren’t for her eliminating her last from the Women’s Battle Royal last week to crown the vacant champion. She says it’s funny how that works.

As they continue to talk, the theme for Nia Jax hits to cut them both off. As Jax makes her way out, Cole is quick to remind us that the drafts that took place last Friday and tonight aren’t officially in affect yet, so the rosters are still the same as they have been, which is why Jax is allowed to appear on Raw tonight.

Jax points out she is wearing blue and says that’s because she was drafted to SmackDown. She says tonight will be the last time she appears on Raw, and with that in mind, if she’s leaving she’s taking one of them with her. Morgan charges across the ring and drop kicks her through the ropes and to the floor. She says if she was about to issue a challenge, she accepts.

Stephanie McMahon Announces 2024 WWE Draft: Night 2 Picks: Round 1

That’s how the opening segment for this week’s show wraps up. We shoot backstage and we see “Main Event” Jey Uso walking the halls as Cole hypes his six-man tag-team match alongside Andrade and Ricochet tonight against The Judgment Day trio of WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

Stephanie McMahon is also shown walking backstage, prompting Cole to remind us that the picks for the second and final night of the 2024 WWE Draft are coming tonight, starting when we return. On that note, we shift gears and head into our first commercial break of the evening. When we return, Stephanie McMahon’s theme hits and out she comes to the WWE Draft podium.

The first pick for WWE Raw is announced to be the Imperium duo of GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser. Cole and McAfee point out that following their attack of Giovanni Vinci last week, Vinci is no longer part of Imperium, and thus not included in that pick. The next pick, which is the first for SmackDown, is Jade Cargill.

The next pick for Raw is Damage CTRL, which includes IYO Sky, The Kabuki Warriors duo of Asuka & Kairi Sane, as well as Dakota Kai. And with the final pick of the first round, SmackDown selects with their second pick, “The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens.

GUNTHER vs. Xavier Woods

After the first round of night two of the 2024 WWE Draft wraps up, a graphic flashes on the screen to show a recap of the first four picks, two for Raw and two for SmackDown. From there, we shift gears and get ready for our first match of the evening. The Imperium theme hits and out comes “The Ring General” GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser.

As they head to the ring, Cole and McAfee remind us on commentary that following their attack of Vinci last week, they are the only two members of Imperium now. The New Day theme hits next and out comes Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening, as GUNTHER goes one-on-one against Woods.

Early on, we see Woods holding his own, but it isn’t long before the record-holder for the longest WWE Intercontinental Championship reign of all-time shifts the offensive momentum into his favor. GUNTHER proceeds to settle into a prolonged run in a comfortable offensive lead. After Woods’ leg gets tied up in the ropes, we head into a mid-match commercial break.

We return from the break and see GUNTHER continuing to dominate the action, focusing much of his attack on the leg of Woods, which was hurt after being tied up in the ring ropes. Things continue like this until GUNTHER cranks on a single leg Boston Crab, prompting Kofi Kingston to throw in the towel on Woods’ behalf, giving the win to “The Ring General.”

Winner: GUNTHER

