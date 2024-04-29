WWE Announces New Match For This Week’s NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 2

A new match has been announced for night two of WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ 2024.

As noted, WWE confirmed the NXT debuts of Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe for this week’s special themed episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s show at 8/7c, WWE has confirmed that The O.C. duo of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will be the opponents for the debuting Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe.

Make sure to join us here on 4/30 for live WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 2 results coverage from Orlando, FL.

