Updated Lineup For TNA Under Siege: New Match & Segment Announced

A new match and appearance has been announced for the upcoming TNA Under Siege 2024 show.

On Monday, TNA Wrestling confirmed the addition of Josh Alexander & PCO vs. Steph De Lander & Kon in mixed-tag-team action for the aforementioned annual special-themed event.

Additionally, an appearance by Ash By Elegance has been announced for the show, which emanates from the Washington Armory in Albany, New York this Friday, May 3, 2024.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup for the show.

TNA UNDER SIEGE PREVIEW (5/3/2024) * Moose, Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards vs. “BROKEN” Matt Hardy, Mike Bailey & Trent Seven

* Knockouts World Champions Jody Threat & Dani Luna vs. Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich

* X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali vs. Ace Austin or Trey Miguel

* Hammerstone vs. Jake Something

* Jordynne Grace & PCO vs. Steph De Lander & Kon

* Josh Alexander & Eric Young vs. Frankie Kazarian & Steve Maclin

* Ash By Elegance will appear

Check back here on 5/3 for live TNA Under Siege 2024 results from Albany, New York.

BREAKING: @Walking_Weapon teams up with @TheEricYoung to battle @FrankieKazarian and @SteveMaclin in a Tag Team Match at #TNAUnderSiege LIVE from the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, NY, exclusively on TNA+! Be there LIVE: https://t.co/LoHD9Rg8B1 pic.twitter.com/XzjZhFxeOD — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 29, 2024

BREAKING: @Ashamae_Sebera will be in attendance at #TNAUnderSiege LIVE from the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, NY, exclusively on TNA+! Be there LIVE: https://t.co/LoHD9Rg8B1 pic.twitter.com/CNS93Jl0p7 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 29, 2024

