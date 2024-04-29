Undertaker Says Paul Levesque Has Changed Behind-The-Scenes In WWE, Explains How

The Undertaker has a lot of respect for Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

In addition to sharing the ring with “The Game” twice in a row at back-to-back WrestleMania shows in the past, “The Dead Man” has also come to know the man who is currently the WWE Chief Content Officer.

During a recent installment of his official podcast, Six Feet Under, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about sharing the ring with “The Game,” how Paul Levesque has changed behind-the-scenes in WWE, his ability to connect with talent and his role as the head of creative for the company.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On working with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque in the ring: “He was one of my favorite people to get in the ring with. We had amazing chemistry, and he just always had a good idea of the story and where it would go.”

On Levesque’s ability to connect with talent backstage in WWE and NXT: “He knows what he’s talking about … but he conveys it in a manner that he’s not arrogant.”

On Levesque’s role as WWE’s head of creative: “He’s always had that mind for the business. He’s always had just a really good comprehension of the business. I think not only like idea wise and being kind of in tune with our audience for the most part, but he also knows how to deal with the athletes now. His demeanor and the way that he interacts with talent is really good. When I’m around, I watch from afar and [he’s] just like a really good mentor type. He’s wearing a lot of hats, but his demeanor and the ability to lock in with today’s talent, it’s different than it used to be.”

Check out the complete episode of the Six Feet Under podcast with WWE Hall of Fame legend The Undertaker via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingNews.co for transcribing the above quotes.

