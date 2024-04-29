Peacock raising subscription fee by $2 a month

Peacock, the home of WWE Network in the United States, will be raising the prices for the second time in two years, following other streaming services who continue to hike up their subscriptions.

Starting in July, Peacock Premium with adds will increase $2 to $7.99 per month, Premium Plus will also increase $2 to $13.99. An annual subscription with ads will rise from $59.99 to $79.99 while an annual Premium Plus will go from $119.99 to $139.99.

For new subscribers, the prices will go into effect on July 18 while those who already have a subscription, they will see the increase on or after August 17.

With 34 million subscribers, Peacock lost $639 million in the first quarter of 2024 and had revenue of $1.1 billion.

Peacock has the rights for the WWE Network till 2026.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

