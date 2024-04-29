Jeremy Flynn Joins AEW As New Director Of Live Events

AEW has hired a new Director of Live Events.

Fightful Select is reporting that Jeremy Flynn has been hired as the new AEW Director of Live Events.

Flynn is a former Senior Director of Marketing & Live Events for Professional Bull Riders (PBR), and has a MBA in Business Administration and a BBA in Marketing from the University of Central Arkansas.

The well-educated and experienced marketing and live event executive filled the spot in AEW that was previously held by Rafael Morffi.

Morffi worked as the AEW Vice President of Live Events & Touring from June of 2019 through December of 2023, before parting ways with the promotion to take a job at the Barclays Center venue in Brooklyn, New York.

On his official LinkedIn page, Morffi has publicly endorsed his successor, Flynn.

