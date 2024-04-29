Jeremy Flynn Comments On His New Position In AEW

As noted, former Professional Bull Rider live event and marketing executive Jeremy Flynn has joined AEW as the company’s new Senior Marketing Director of Live Events.

Flynn, who was recently publicly endorsed by his predacessor, Rafael Morffi, surfaced on social media on Monday morning to comment on the reports of his All Elite Wrestling signing.

“The last two years with the PBR was amazing and I am so grateful for the opportunity,” Flynn wrote via X. “I am excited to start a new chapter as the Senior Marketing Director of Live Events for AEW!”

He continued, “There are so many amazing things happening here and I’m excited to be a part of the journey.”

The last two years with the @PBR was amazing and I am so grateful for the opportunity. I am excited to start a new chapter as the Senior Marketing Director of Live Events for @AEW! There are so many amazing things happening here and I’m excited to be a part of the journey. pic.twitter.com/sKYZdOuSTf — Jeremy Flynn (@JeremyAFlynn) April 29, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

